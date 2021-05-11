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GMO Babies; The Future of Technology
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94 views • May 11, 2021
Does the term GMO make your skin crawl? Although it may not be the best thing for your food, when it comes to being able to remove any chance of disease, disability, or extending your child’s life, people might think twice about this practice. Archbishop William Scoggins will explain this key to our future.
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☟PLEASE DONATE☟
https://LordRayEl.org/donations
ABN:
https://ArmageddonBroadCastnetwork.tv/donate/
or
Paypal: [email protected]
☟ALSO VISIT!☟
https://www.facebook.com/groups/ICoLR/
https://vk.com/congregation_of_lord_rayel
https://LordRayEl.org
☟FOLLOW US!☟
Official Website: https://armageddonbroadcastnetwork.tv/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/armageddonbroadcastnetwork/
Steemit: https://steemit.com/@abn/
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/ABN.TheWholeTruth/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ABN_Whole_Truth
The Armageddon Broadcast Network®
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