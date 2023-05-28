Live Chat with Paul; -133- The Facts on Parachute flares + UFO topics + why NASA cuts vid feeds

#UAP #UAPS #offworldcraft #alien #aliens #fraudchannels #UFOLOGY #AfieldofLies #misinformation #disinformation Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps) (0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted! (rough time locations) [00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show [00:01:00] (1b) Coming Up! The Flares Facts, Why NASA feed gets cut and more! [00:02:00] (1c) Paul talks about Drama in the field and grifters that will never change and MSM copy and paste is same as YouTubers do and Fair Use is not formalized still and could prevent Copyright claims [00:06:40] (2) Main Topic Begins - Paul Updates Corbells Flares TR3b and shows other debunks for it even though Jeremy is still doubling down and the UFO believers who want to hold onto it as a craft. [00:17:00] (3) Special Night vision Low Light on iPhone 11 is how the night time photos got enhanced over the other phone videos of same event. [00:24:00] (4) Can you change EXIF Meta data of images.. YES.. and it might take a film expert to spot if its altered and still could miss a change!! Paul goes over META data of images and video. Videos less info over photos. [00:36:00] (5) Where is everyone? They missing out of learning to help them understand UFO images and videos better.. is Paul wasting his time? [00:38:00] (6) Last debunk on flares overlaying frames from phone video to show how they moving so it cant be a UFO craft unless its made of rubber!! [00:41:00] (7) Deep dive into tech details of parachute flares!! LUU-2 and LUU-19 [00:44:00] (8) This explains why it was so dim in the sky.. CANDLE values and Infra-red (NIR) added for night googles. [00:51:30] (9) Example of another training event caught by UFO hunter is identical and gives the info on LUU-19 and burn time of 7-8min which nearly matches the 10min claim by Corbell. [00:57:20] (10) A daytime LUU-19 test video, one can clearly see how bright it is which would match the night time footage of Corbell-Knapp [01:04:00] (11) GUFON is wrong on Burn times shows clearly no research.. Parachute flares 2 types.. 4-5min burn time and 7-8min burn time.. Found nothing greater in Paul's Finding.. 60sec to 30min Burn time for Signal flares NON parachutes! [01:16:00] (12) Next Topic Update on Roswell BLIMP final solution and why Paul failed to find it on PlaneFinder.. paid member.. but Flightradar24 has it and images even but since greater then 7 days wont let Paul show it Sadly!.. not even a table of flight times.. GREEDY app maker!!!... but Flightware had the info public! Why need to check min of 2 flight path apps! [01:25:00] (13) The Roswell Plane.. Reg Number and photo of it matches the one in thirdphaseofmoon video!! confirming same time date of 17 may 2023 06:20am [01:41:00] (14) So you can debunk it in 30sec if know Date and Time.. but where did others find it.. Paul found by using Reg number and finding a chart of flight times on flightware app/website! and also someone posted it in a reddit post the next day. [01:46:00] (15) The Internet in Space and ISS space Station and Audio and Video Feed - The Problems and Tech Info! [01:52:00] (16) Why does video go down on ISS {which some claim happen when UFO is there!} - Paul breaks down how it orbits and relay satellites with down times of 15min per 1.5 ISS orbit and longer if hardware outages. [01:58:00] (17) Paul tries to find a toggle for certain webpages for dark theme as the NASA page can see black labels! Paul warps up for the night.... cheers Paul. Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group All Links can be found here to socials and beyond! https://linktr.ee/totclinks our website is listed there theouttherechannel.wordpress.com *** If you want to support my work with a donation as low as $1 a month then thanks very much *** ALL footage FAIR USE to reviews, criticism, fact checking and education a transformative work with commentary with some Parody.

