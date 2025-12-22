Catholic Man Moment: Embracing Trials for Our Spiritual Growth and Well-Being

This channel mostly shares short videos about the fundamentals of Catholic Manhood from Frank J Casella, Catholic Men Chicago Southland Co-founder & Executive Director - 'Living the Goodness of a Catholic Man'. https://cmcsmen.net





December 28, 2025

Feast of the Holy Family, Jesus, Mary and Joseph.

Topic: Embracing Trials for Our Spiritual Growth and Well-Being.

The Gospel of Matthew 2:13-15; 19-23 highlights the significance of the Holy Family during the Christmas season. The Church dedicates this Sunday to remembering Jesus, Mary, and Joseph, emphasizing the importance of imitating their virtues. Despite being God's closest friends and the holiest family in history, they faced numerous earthly challenges and hardships. Their story, which includes fleeing to Egypt to escape Herod's wrath, serves as a message of encouragement and hope for Catholics. It reminds us that even in the face of adversity, we should be willing to suffer and persevere for our eternal well-being.

For this reason, and to instill valuable life lessons, children should see in their father a role model, emulating St. Joseph's guidance and the Blessed Mother's nurturing qualities in their own mother. By doing so, they will learn the importance of obedience and affection in their relationships with their parents, mirroring Christ's devotion to Mary and Joseph. Performing household tasks with a sense of compassion and kindness elevates their significance, reflecting a selfless spirit reminiscent of Christ's example.





