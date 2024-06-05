BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Atlas (2024) on Netflix - Pt5: Is Chess Linked to Death in Media Productions?
The Open Scroll
The Open Scroll
261 followers
1
45 views • 11 months ago

In this 5th installment in the series, we explore a scene from a new Netflix movie called, Atlas, starring Jennifer Lopez. The conspiratorially-minded among us will see this film as I do, as an effort to get people to overcome their mistrust of AI, like how Atlas, the protagonist, does by the end of the film. The kinds of magic ritual I call out are there in support of that goal. Ultimately, this kind of production is drawing people to embrace the beasts and to accept the mark of the beast, as per Revelation 13.


The game of chess is a recurring theme in the film. When a robot says that he can't die, Atlas uses her favorite chess piece as a weapon and "kills" him.


Resources for this video:

The Game of Chess - Beyond Entertainment to the Manipulation of Reality

https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2024/04/the-game-of-chess-beyond-entertainment.html


Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:

https://theopenscroll.com/videos/ChessDeathMedia_5.mp4


Find series playlist here:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm#ChessInMedia


Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm


Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm


Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:

https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub


The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com

The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com

Keywords
movieoccultsymbolismchess
