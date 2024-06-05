Atlas (2024) on Netflix - Pt5: Is Chess Linked to Death in Media Productions?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this 5th installment in the series, we explore a scene from a new Netflix movie called, Atlas, starring Jennifer Lopez. The conspiratorially-minded among us will see this film as I do, as an effort to get people to overcome their mistrust of AI, like how Atlas, the protagonist, does by the end of the film. The kinds of magic ritual I call out are there in support of that goal. Ultimately, this kind of production is drawing people to embrace the beasts and to accept the mark of the beast, as per Revelation 13.
The game of chess is a recurring theme in the film. When a robot says that he can't die, Atlas uses her favorite chess piece as a weapon and "kills" him.
