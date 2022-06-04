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Ukraine FAKE NEWS
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48 views • June 04, 2022
The only way they can beat Russia is in the movies. In their fake army, Russians are seen wearing red arm bands. The only group that wears red is the Russian group "O", but they wear only red patches with the letter "O" on it.
Per the Russian Military of Defense: against the backdrop of Kiev's political catastrophe in Mariupol and military failures in Donbass, the Kiev regime, with British financial support, has organized the production of "morale raising" videos for Western and Ukrainian audiences.
▫️In particular, on May 28, a staged video was filmed near Meshkovka, Nikolaev Region, of the alleged "high efficiency" of the use of Western weaponry by Ukrainian nationalists.
▫️To add more drama to the future film, at the insistence of British supervisors, a re-enactment of never-existing battle between Ukrainian Nazis and outnumbered "Russian soldiers" was created on the set.
▫️The roles of "opponents" of the Ukrainian Nazis in the staged short film were performed by members of the local territorial defense unit wearing red armbands.
▫️In the absence of trophy Russian equipment, the mock enemy appears in the frame using Ukrainian APCs and armored vehicles.
▫️The next video shoot is scheduled for June 5th and 6th.
Per the Russian Military of Defense: against the backdrop of Kiev's political catastrophe in Mariupol and military failures in Donbass, the Kiev regime, with British financial support, has organized the production of "morale raising" videos for Western and Ukrainian audiences.
▫️In particular, on May 28, a staged video was filmed near Meshkovka, Nikolaev Region, of the alleged "high efficiency" of the use of Western weaponry by Ukrainian nationalists.
▫️To add more drama to the future film, at the insistence of British supervisors, a re-enactment of never-existing battle between Ukrainian Nazis and outnumbered "Russian soldiers" was created on the set.
▫️The roles of "opponents" of the Ukrainian Nazis in the staged short film were performed by members of the local territorial defense unit wearing red armbands.
▫️In the absence of trophy Russian equipment, the mock enemy appears in the frame using Ukrainian APCs and armored vehicles.
▫️The next video shoot is scheduled for June 5th and 6th.
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