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5/3/2022 Miles Guo: When I got out of Qingfeng Detention Center, I was under border control and my name was on the CCP’s surveillance list due to my support of the June 4, 1989 event. I was unable to get loans or own any legal entities; However, I was able to regain my strength and rebuild a network within a few months