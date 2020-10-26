BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

MUST SEE How Bill Gates Monopolized Global Health
Slawomir Slowianin
Slawomir Slowianin
836 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
102 views • October 26, 2020
BILL GATES: Hello. I’m Bill Gates, chairman of Microsoft. In this video you’re going to see the future.
Who is Bill Gates? A software developer? A businessman? A philanthropist? A global health expert? This question, once merely academic, is becoming a very real question for those who are beginning to realize that Gates' unimaginable wealth has been used to gain control over every corner of the fields of public health, medical research and vaccine development. And now that we are presented with the very problem that Gates has been talking about for years, we will soon find that this software developer with no medical training is going to leverage that wealth into control over the fates of billions of people.

original video:
MUST SEE: How Bill Gates Monopolized Global Health
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wQSYdAX_9JY

Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Keywords
plandemiccovidhoaxnomasksheepwearmaskscrimesagainsthumanitycoronavirusiscommoncoldcovid19isnwowakethefuckupfucknewnormal
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Report Says More Than 6,000 Pharmacies Certified to Dispense Abortion Pills, Cites Oversight Gaps

Report Says More Than 6,000 Pharmacies Certified to Dispense Abortion Pills, Cites Oversight Gaps

Morgan S. Verity
The simple stride: How walking after colon cancer diagnosis fights debilitating fatigue and reclaims life

The simple stride: How walking after colon cancer diagnosis fights debilitating fatigue and reclaims life

Ava Grace
The silent thief: How everyday isolation is stealing our minds, landmark study reveals

The silent thief: How everyday isolation is stealing our minds, landmark study reveals

Ava Grace
How time spent in Nature could reshape your relationship with food

How time spent in Nature could reshape your relationship with food

Willow Tohi
New South Wales Approves Human Composting as End-of-Life Option

New South Wales Approves Human Composting as End-of-Life Option

Douglas Harrington
Study Finds Lower Cognitive Function in 60-69 Age Group Tied to Higher Future Stroke Risk

Study Finds Lower Cognitive Function in 60-69 Age Group Tied to Higher Future Stroke Risk

Zoey Sky
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy