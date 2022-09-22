Putin FULL Address Announcing Partial Mobilization Sept.21,2022

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu revealed some details about the mobilization in a separate statement on Wednesday. He said the ministry wanted to call to arms some 300,000 reservists, or just over 1% of Russia’s full mobilization potential...Putin has accused Kiev of backing away from peace talks with Moscow, which he said it had done on the instructions of its Western backers. - "Russia to begin partial mobilization – Putin"
https://www.rt.com/russia/563209-putin-donbass-mobilization-ukraine/
Video translated by Novosti International
https://youtu.be/tsT4ZsRme20