Putin FULL Address Announcing Partial Mobilization Sept.21,2022

Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu revealed some details about the mobilization in a separate statement on Wednesday. He said the ministry wanted to call to arms some 300,000 reservists, or just over 1% of Russia’s full mobilization potential...Putin has accused Kiev of backing away from peace talks with Moscow, which he said it had done on the instructions of its Western backers. - "Russia to begin partial mobilization – Putin"
https://www.rt.com/russia/563209-putin-donbass-mobilization-ukraine/
Video translated by Novosti International
https://youtu.be/tsT4ZsRme20
