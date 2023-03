TRUTHER BILL COOPER MURDERED!

BILL COOPER WAS AN AMAZING HUMAN BEING. HE WAS DEEP INTO MILITARY AND GOVERNMENT KNOWLEDGE HAVING BEEN FROM THAT ASPECT OF MILITARY INTELLIGENCE. ALLEX JONES (INFWARS) HAD A FEW RUNINS WITH BILL WHICH ENDED IN A COMMUNICATION ROAD BLOCK. RIGHT BEFORE 9/11 A GOVERNMENT CONTRACT WAS PLACED ON COOPER TO SHUT HIM UP. SADLY, BILL WAS GUNNED DOWN BY SHERIF'S OFFICERS A FEW WEEKS BEFORE 9/11. BEHOLD A PALE HORSE WAS PUBLISHED LONG BEFORE 9/11. I URGE EVERYONE TO READ THIS EYE OPENING BOOK. IT HAS SOME VERY SHOCKING INFORMATION IN IT. SEND THIS VIDEO TO EVERYONE--BILLS VIDEO WEBSITE IS AT THE END OF THIS VIDEO.