TRUMP DUMPS THE "RELIEF" BILL. THOUGHTS.

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A look at a couple of the things in the COivd/Omnibus Spending Bill
being foisted upon the US Citizenry.
Article with some of the Foreign Aid issues: https://mediarightnews.com/americans-outraged-at-huge-foreign-aid-expenditures-in-latest-bill-with-600-covid-relief-checks/
and more: https://www.cnet.com/personal-finance/everything-in-the-new-stimulus-bill-600-stimulus-300-unemployment-checks-more/
The age old Egyptian Money Pit: https://www.amcham.org.eg/information-resources/trade-resources/egypt-us-relations/us-foreign-assistance-to-egypt
Why Cambodia? ask Lindsey Graham: https://www.voanews.com/east-asia-pacific/us-senate-bill-targets-chinese-influence-cambodia
Nepal: https://www.stimson.org/2020/economics-and-influence-chinese-investment-in-nepal/
Chinese weapons in the Middle East: https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20190111-israeli-concerns-about-chinese-weapons-in-middle-east/
My Video on the Quad Powers Agreement: https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/f981cc16-bdf5-44bf-8cab-e59909c7c9bd