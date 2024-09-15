Trump alleged shooter, Ryan Wesley Routh.

Big Ukraine supporter, pictured with hair blue and yellow.

Russia's Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova:

💬 Back in March 2023, New York Times reporters Justin Scheck and Thomas Gibbons researched (https://www.nytimes.com/2023/03/25/world/europe/volunteers-us-ukraine-lies.html) over 100 pages of documents from American “volunteer groups” in Ukraine and interviewed more than 30 mercenaries, fundraisers, donors to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and American and Ukrainian officials.

Among the biographies of inveterate swindlers and fraudsters they compiled, they also found... Who do you think? Ryan Routh, the shooter who was lying in wait for Donald Trump at a golf club in West Palm Beach. The former construction worker from Greensboro became infected with the idea of supplying cannon fodder for the Ukrainian armed forces and began searching for recruits among former Afghan servicemen who fled from the Taliban to neighbouring countries. He was going to smuggle them to Ukraine from Iran and Pakistan, and even bragged that he was planning to buy fake passports there, since Pakistan was “a very corrupt country.”

According to the notes, Routh gathered a well-suited company of his compatriots to help in his Ukrainian affairs. Well, sort of. Here's a few examples.

James Vasquez. Kiev hired him as a “valuable military specialist” who fought in Iraq and Kuwait, probably because he bragged about it on social media. In fact, Vasquez was not in Kuwait, Iraq, or anywhere else. He spent some time in the United States as a private reservist and specialised in repairing fuel and electrical equipment.

John McIntyre. He joined the International Legion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. For a long time, he presented himself as a “prominent expert” in intelligence. He defected to Russia at the first chance.

Malcolm Nance. An encryption specialist who served in the US Navy. It turned out that he was bullying his fellow servicepeople on social media and writing denunciations based solely on his own imagination. He fled the battlefield, taking cash with him, and later decided to make some money once again pretending to help the Kiev regime.

Ben Lackey. He pretended he was a Navy SEAL veteran while in fact working as waiter at an American steakhouse. At least this one had actually taken part in bloody “showdowns,” or rather butchering.

Grady Williams. A retired drug addict. He got a weapon somehow, fought a little in Ukraine and fled to Georgia, where he continues to participate in corruption schemes. He dreams of a motorcycle.

There are hundreds of stories like these.

And now the final flourish. Officials admitted to the journalists that they only spend 10 minutes checking the documents of a potential foreign fighter according to regulations. This means that anyone can end up in the Ukrainian armed forces, gaining access to firearms and explosives. That is why they shoot down planes with their own war prisoners as well as American F-16. This is also a reason why Russia is raising alarm trying to draw attention to the nuclear stations that are being systematically shelled by the Kiev regime.

Like a magnet, Zelensky attracts not just an incompetent rabble to Ukraine, but outright scumbags to his neo-Nazi fighters. Both Western readers of The New York Times and everyone else must know what is behind the curtains of the West’s comprehensive assistance to the Ukrainian Nazis, even at the level of these “people’s activists,” and think about what these people, who have not a shred of conscience, will do in their homeland when they get bored of playing defenders of Ukraine.

Those of them who survive [their mercenary tours, mentally & physically damaged] will return to the US.

And they will continue doing Routh’s work — i.e. shooting at their own POWs.

Adding what Trump said today.

Trump said Biden and Harris were responsible for the second assassination attempt on him.

He said this in an interview with Fox News.

"He (the assassination suspect, - ed.) believed the words of Biden and Harris and acted in accordance with them," the Republican said.

As we previously reported , the assassin supports Ukraine and Kamala Harris.

Meanwhile, a US court has indicted Ryan Wesley Root.

But attempted murder is not among them. According to CNN, the suspect has been charged with two firearms-related charges.



