Misunderstanding Risk Stifles Energy Independence

Societal misunderstanding of risk keeps us shackled to a nanny state that makes the pipe-dream promise of removing it altogether. In this interview with The New American senior editor Rebecca Terrell, retired nuclear engineer Jeffrey Mahn discusses the importance of understanding risk, and how that understanding should be applied to the nuclear industry. Otherwise, America’s enemies will continue to outstrip her in this crucial sector.
For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.