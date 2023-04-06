Misunderstanding Risk Stifles Energy Independence

Societal misunderstanding of risk keeps us shackled to a nanny state that makes the pipe-dream promise of removing it altogether. In this interview with The New American senior editor Rebecca Terrell, retired nuclear engineer Jeffrey Mahn discusses the importance of understanding risk, and how that understanding should be applied to the nuclear industry. Otherwise, America’s enemies will continue to outstrip her in this crucial sector.

