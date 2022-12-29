Welcome To Proverbs Club.Justice Preserves Nations.
Proverbs 29:4 (NIV).
4) By justice a king gives a country stability,
but those who are greedy for bribes tear it down.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Justice is the bulwark of society and culture.
Bribes and greed will raze that bulwark.
