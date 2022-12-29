Welcome To Proverbs Club.Justice Preserves Nations.

Proverbs 29:4 (NIV).

4) By justice a king gives a country stability,

but those who are greedy for bribes tear it down.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

Justice is the bulwark of society and culture.

Bribes and greed will raze that bulwark.

https://pc1.tiny.us/2p8zrdc9

