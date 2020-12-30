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Pursanova technology to instantly remove Chlorine & Chloramine from water
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59 views • December 30, 2020
Pursanova Ltd., Inc., new technology to address the presence of Chlorine & Chloramine (chlorine(Cl2) plus ammonia (NH3) -- reaction: monochloramine (NH2Cl), dichloramine (NHCl2) en trichloramine (NCl3)). in city water. This technology will be out to the public on or around 2013 (maybe -- I hope ) after laboratory and field testing proving the effectiveness of this new technology. This product is all natural (earth mineral) & it will be tested to see what else it is capable of removing. To find out availability by 2013 & laboratory results please check our website at www.pursanova.com or email us at [email protected].
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