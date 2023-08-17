Aliens Atack Village in Peru?

Fear-stricken residents of a rural area in Alto Nanay, situated northeast of Lima, Peru, assert that they are currently facing an onslaught from armored extraterrestrial entities standing at a towering 7 feet. Since July 11th, these otherworldly creatures have allegedly been conducting nightly assaults on the village.
One particularly distressing occurrence narrates the experience of a 15-year-old girl who was supposedly seized from behind and subjected to a neck injury when she resisted. As a result of these continuous threats, community inhabitants find themselves gripped by trepidation, robbed of peaceful sleep.
Secret Government Plays the 'Alien Card'
http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/07-2023
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.