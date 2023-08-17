Create New Account
Aliens Atack Village in Peru?
Fear-stricken residents of a rural area in Alto Nanay, situated northeast of Lima, Peru, assert that they are currently facing an onslaught from armored extraterrestrial entities standing at a towering 7 feet. Since July 11th, these otherworldly creatures have allegedly been conducting nightly assaults on the village.

One particularly distressing occurrence narrates the experience of a 15-year-old girl who was supposedly seized from behind and subjected to a neck injury when she resisted. As a result of these continuous threats, community inhabitants find themselves gripped by trepidation, robbed of peaceful sleep.

Secret Government Plays the 'Alien Card'
http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/07-2023



deep stateperumilitary industrial complexfake alien invasionalien attackvillage in peru

