The coffins of 'missing Ukrainian servicemen are going Home - Wagner Trucks, 3 of the 20 trucks, of men respectfully returned in coffins..

The coffins of "missing" Ukrainian servicemen are going home.
There is a video that I posted about a week ago, of Wagner loading the 20 trucks with respect.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.