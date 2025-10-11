BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
How the Ocean Currents work on the FLAT EARTH
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5175 followers
44 views • 20 hours ago

☑️Maps: https://www.youtube.com/redirect?event=video_description&redir_token=QUFFLUhqazQ1amdOYmYxLW5qZ0ppa2xCVXpNRGlNT3FBQXxBQ3Jtc0ttQWtRV0dKbDkteHlYNXAtMXp3SDFPeEVHSFM4czE4THN4NmJpUWNBcUxxSFBzcmFpSGtEWVhiM0dvNE85UWtFRkZ3aUtKb3ktYUpyYXhEek5DOHhmT2pwYXQyeC1GSWcwRE5DeXJFYVRwQXVScFNwSQ&q=https%3A%2F%2Fflatearthbanjo.com%2Fmaps-and-wall-art&v=HiOgIqYCs_s


☑️Conspiracy & Facts Poster: https://flatearthbanjo.com/feature-item

☑️Store: https://flatearthbanjo.com/

☑️Consider Becoming a Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/FlatEarthBanjo

☑️Feeling like supporting me? https://paypal.me/eddiealencar


Emergency Landings proving Flat Earth here:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/x7bzgd9dn4qwb0vudtkct/16-Emergency-Landings-Proving-FLAT-EARTH.pdf?rlkey=til0iieiqc93mb8gcaohtbp0u&dl=0


For a print book for those who want one, Lulu Store

https://www.lulu.com/spotlight/flat_earth


Amelia Earhart flight route here:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/m4wrdyrgrz0np7vpthxr9/hi-res-Amelia-Earhart.png?rlkey=zenncdwu9enli6dlpfnsmiudb&dl=0


Urbano Monte 1587 Map:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/imzhpjzava9w8qwgwzb6z/Urbano-monte.jpg?rlkey=g0hmncwxk78n8m3u5alkpqu6p&e=1&dl=0


Dmitriy's Restored Gleason's Maps here: https://www.youtube.com/redirect?event=video_description&redir_token=QUFFLUhqbkZ4dG01VVZEM2t3V3FwR045eVVJNlZ5aS0xQXxBQ3Jtc0tremQxSzY2emFWRDVDalM3NlNiS01SQmJtc2UzRGtqM0ZvQVpzTGR3NGFqcGwzc3U4Q0RKaUxQMFdsYjhpQ3RYNEtWckp3aXhfS2ZNNEdJWk1LXzk3anNseTNVTGtMMVBMQ0NTcExqaG9QNGFCdWpxSQ&q=https%3A%2F%2Fdrive.google.com%2Fdrive%2Ffolders%2F1JwG8lvAUDklZZUr6QtVqgPdcZ_AwUt5F&v=HiOgIqYCs_s


Flight Route Memes Booklet: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1nwARNOEqD9uy0OoJ4PNbyoMODfCW6Xrc/view


240 Scriptures Proving FLAT EARTH: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1OWVld833cN1_rNkKjK-7s47Rqx3uQ3Gz/view


81 Government Documents admiting Flat Earth: https://www.terre-plate.org/library/CIA%20NASA%20Documents/81%20Government%20_%20Affiliate%20Documents%20that%20admit%20Flat%20Earth-converted.pdf


Free Downloads:

Bible Study: "Why would they lie about the shape of the Earth? " https://drive.google.com/file/d/1K8oVkZFZXFXflvz78yyXXYgIFnmt6HJ7/view


Bible Study: "Understanding the Flat Earth" https://drive.google.com/file/d/15Fl0zp9ioaXiNKb_xs9PVP1oev0Qw44k/view


FLAT EARTH Sermons: REMOVED BY YOUTUBE


Back Up Channel 01:


Flat Earth Banjo BackUp Channel One

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCllcGgNpjlQwCqQqwxm-nYQ


Flat Earth Banjo BackUp Channel Two

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCs8wqO92HfgsHvdvYKj5EYQ


Odysee: https://odysee.com/@EddieAlencar:a


Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/1zb6jV3AHRqM/


Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/FlatEarthBanjo


Shared from and subscribe to:

Is the Bible from Heaven? Is the Earth a Globe?

https://www.youtube.com/@AlexGleasonFlatEarthMap/videos

Keywords
real scienceeducationtruthflat earth
