River of Freedom | Trailer | Available now

7 nov. 2023
Two years into the Covid-19 pandemic, Jacinda Ardern’s government enforce compulsory vaccination on almost the entire New Zealand workforce. In early 2022, thousands of citizens from all walks of life, rise in opposition and convoy to Wellington, occupying Parliament grounds in a protest that rocks the nation.
Watch now -
Apple TV: https://tv.apple.com/us/movie/river-o...
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/movies/...
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/riveroffre...
Subscribe to Journeyman here: http://www.youtube.com/subscription_c...
For more information, visit https://www.journeyman.tv/film/8561
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/journeymanpi...
Follow us on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/JourneymanNews
https://twitter.com/JourneymanVOD
Follow us on Instagram: https://instagram.com/journeymanpictures
Visit our subreddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/JourneymanPi...
Braided Films – Ref. 8561
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.