NWO: Do not accept Digital ID; it will be precursor to the mark of the beast (3)
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
662 followers
132 views • 2 days ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


Credits to DarknessToLight.111


Statement given at the European Parliament. Digital IDs represent one of the greatest threats to freedom in modern history.


“Once you accept Digital ID, you no longer exist as a person. You become a QR code — an access point that can be edited, restricted, or deleted.”


Digital ID is about control. It will be the ultimate tool of slavery. DO NOT accept the digital ID as your free life will come to an end. And then, following this digital ID, then the mark of the beast, the beast being the Vatican, will be enforced.


Please watch videos on the mark of the beast on my channel for more information on the mark.


Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org

Email: [email protected]

Keywords
fathergodholy spirityeshuamark of the beastson of godelohimimmanuelgodheaddigital idspirit of truthprecursoranother comforter
