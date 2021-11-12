Taking back Rememberance Day for the People

Today we declare the existing memorial day illigitimate as it is run by and represents the interests of the ruling elite who are Globalists with their own purposes and took our peoples to war for those reasons. Whilst our forefathers went to war in their hearts for freedom, peace and liberty for mankind to oppose tyranny and uhphold the rights of man as given by his creator, the Globalists had other ideas.

In order for the people to restore their sovereignty under God they must take back this day in honour of their fallen forfathers and reclaim their society in the process. Therfore we start a Sovereign Citizens Memorial day to always be held on 11/11 and encorouage all citizens and veterans to organise their own ceremonies free of state involvement be it national or local.

Next year the National Sovereign Citizens Memorial Ceremony will be held in Dover.