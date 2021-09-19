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Nicki Minaj Critical Thinker: An ESPN Football Reporter Takes a Pass on the Jab and a Vaccine Injured College Golfers Bribe For His Silence
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240 views • September 19, 2021
This week female rapper and hip hop star Nicki Minaj set the internet (Twitter and Instagram) on fire by telling the world why she will not be getting double jabbed until she researched the vaccines and the vaccine injuries some more. She faced a whole lot of back lash, but in the end she has opened up a new conversation that mainstream media and the Global Cabal (including the Keebler Elf - Anthony Fauci) did not want going viral. This video also looks at ESPN sideline reporter Allison Williams and why she is not going to be vaccinated as she steps away from this College Football Season's coverage and I look at a young American varsity golfer who received an injury (not from playing sports) and will not be allowed to play his loved sport of golf anytime soon. Ultimately what we are seeing is more and more people becoming wide awake as these mandated vaccines are hurting and killing more and more people throughout the World.
Recommended video:
Funeral Director John O'Looney Blows the Whistle on Covid
https://rumble.com/embed/vjzsz2/?pub=et9v9
Related links:
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/espn-s-allison-williams-won-t-be-sidelines-after-choosing-n1278910
https://uproxx.com/music/fauci-nicki-minaj-vaccine-side-effects/
https://www.nbcnews.com/pop-culture/celebrity/nicki-minaj-says-she-won-t-attend-met-gala-because-n1279088
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Recommended video:
Funeral Director John O'Looney Blows the Whistle on Covid
https://rumble.com/embed/vjzsz2/?pub=et9v9
Related links:
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/espn-s-allison-williams-won-t-be-sidelines-after-choosing-n1278910
https://uproxx.com/music/fauci-nicki-minaj-vaccine-side-effects/
https://www.nbcnews.com/pop-culture/celebrity/nicki-minaj-says-she-won-t-attend-met-gala-because-n1279088
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
BD007Marky on (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSGtbnSboHQuqm1CS8QgGJA
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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