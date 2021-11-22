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TASA - Sept 13, 2021 - 2) How Nixon, Carter, and Regan sold us to China CCP - Justice Anna Webinar
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21 views • November 22, 2021
Grandma story hours and how the criminals sold us to China especially California. We are going to go back in time to see how dick Nixon created the Patrodollar and took us off the Gold standard. How the Chinese acquired jobs and American lost jobs. American under the Thumb of U.S. Inc. lost jobs, industries, factories, and how they stripped people from a real economy. We were paying for Chinese labor 10 folds and how Chinese people were slaved and paid pennies. China was and still slave prison for cheap labor. How generals and admirals of both countries were the middle man working for the bankers sucking both countries dry through mega fraud. For more https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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