US Election History in the Making

CNN Suggests Joe Biden Could ‘Step Aside’ for Kamala HarrisCNN editor-at-large Chris Cilizza suggested Tuesday that former Vice President Joe Biden would “step aside” to elevate his new running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), all but conceding that Biden will not finish his presidential term, if elected.Joe Biden made the pick that maximized his chances of continuing to make the race a straight referendum on Trump while also selecting someone whose resume suggests being ready to step in, if and when Biden decides to step aside. | Analysis by @CillizzaCNN https://t.co/Ek4d6sfGfT— CNN (@CNN) August 11, 2020'Communist' Kamala Harris to take over as president in a month if Joe Biden wins, says Donald TrumpThe US president attacked the Democratic vice-presidential nominee calling her a 'monster' and alleged she wants 'murderers and rapists to pour into our country'If Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden wins the 3 November US Elections, his running mate Kamala Harris will takeover as president in a month's time, President Donald Trump said on Thursday in a blistering attack on his poll rivals.Vice President Mike Pence, 61, and Harris, 55, came face-to-face in the vice presidential debate on Wednesday, which saw sparring over Trump's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, jobs, China, racial tensions and climate change. Trump and Biden have separately lauded their deputies.Legal Expert Claims Kamala Harris Doesn’t Qualify for Vice Presidency – She’ll Have To Be ReplacedHere we go again. Kamala Harris is next politician to run for office who doesn’t qualify for the position she is running for.Senator John McCain was born outside the US and because of this, investigated when he ran for the Presidency and eventually determined eligible. Then came Barack Obama, who many to this day don’t believe was eligible for the Office of the Presidency due to the unusual circumstances concerning his birth (See Jack Cashill’s book: Deconstructing Obama).The Media Are Lying About The Election AgainElection 2020 is shaping up to be déjà vu all over again for the news media. In an effort to help push Joe Biden over the finish line, the Washington establishment is going all-in on the easily refuted idea that there has been no change in the presidential race over the last three weeks.“With Two Months To Go, a Steady Presidential Race,” writes Amy Walter of the Cook Political Report.“The Latest Polls, the Great Non-Tightening: This Week in the 2020 Race,” write Astead W. Herndon and Annie Karni of The New York Times.“In a time of disruption and unrest, the presidential race has changed little,” writes Dan Balz of the Washington Post.Tucker Carlson Exposes Democrat Voter Fraud Past, Present, and FutureIf you can’t beat em’, cheat em’.Voter fraud has been one of those things that the Democratic party has denied doing for decades, yet we continuously find evidence of it. This is the same political party that also tries to prevent the implementation of a more secure voting system, going so far as to call things like voter ID “racist” despite the fact that it’s been proven to increase minority voting.