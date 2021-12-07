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Pearl Harbor Day, WEF Wants Food Equity, Covid Rules Make No Sense & Do You Trust Fauci Or Rogan?
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70 views • December 07, 2021
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Sources used in video:
101 year old Pearl Harbor survivor to return and honor shipmates - https://www.ntd.com/101-year-old-returns-to-pearl-harbor-to-remember-those-lost_710646.html
What a joke the FBI is - https://twitter.com/TrumpJew2/status/1467619108195815426
Changing the food to eat to be more equitable - https://humanevents.com/2021/12/06/big-food-says-the-transition-to-the-new-world-order-food-system-is-already-well-underway/
Canadian store first to ban unvaxxed - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/canadian-province-requires-medical-apartheid-despite-only-0-006-of-residents-in-hospital-with-covid/
You can't sue them and we're not telling what's in them - https://twitter.com/SallyMayweather/status/1467249607046582281
Speaking of trust the science - https://twitter.com/DarnelSugarfoo/status/1467535486906339332
These rules make no sense, this time Scotland - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/keep-your-mask-on-you-drunk-scot-shutup-im-vertical-drinking/
Treatment for covid, go home until you're ready to die, then come back - https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/dana-white-listens-joe-rogan
Who do you trust more - https://twitter.com/catturd2/status/1467611365334523912
New York doubling down on policies that don't work - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/watch-live-deblasio-announces-vaccine-mandate-for-private-companies/
More proof this is all political - https://thepostmillennial.com/biden-dines-maskless-at-dc-restaurant?utm_campaign=64497
None of these stupid fucking rules work - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/triple-vaccinated-citizens-should-wear-masks-for-christmas/
Why do the dems bow to the teachers union, here's why - https://thenewamerican.com/teachers-unions-give-1-3-million-to-dems-for-2022-2500-to-gop/
China has missiles in containers - https://www.the-sun.com/news/4214471/china-feared-hiding-missile-trojan-horse-containers/
I did a video about this on June 25th, it's called Project Pelican - https://www.bitchute.com/video/XU2wBt5fP5ao/
You cannot talk bad about immigrants, I mean tell the truth - https://www.opindia.com/2021/11/sweden-lund-university-researcher-faces-prosecution-for-study-post-rapes-committed-by-immigrants/amp/
How does San Franshitsco think this is sustainable - https://twitter.com/rising_serpent/status/1467529448086032391
It's the same restaurant that kicked out the cops - https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/crime/sf-restaurant-faces-backlash-after-asking-police-officers-to-leave-over-e2-80-98the-presence-of-their-weapons-e2-80-99/ar-AARugpw
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1467884505612488710
Topher - The Patriot - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f15HhiHQNpw
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
101 year old Pearl Harbor survivor to return and honor shipmates - https://www.ntd.com/101-year-old-returns-to-pearl-harbor-to-remember-those-lost_710646.html
What a joke the FBI is - https://twitter.com/TrumpJew2/status/1467619108195815426
Changing the food to eat to be more equitable - https://humanevents.com/2021/12/06/big-food-says-the-transition-to-the-new-world-order-food-system-is-already-well-underway/
Canadian store first to ban unvaxxed - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/canadian-province-requires-medical-apartheid-despite-only-0-006-of-residents-in-hospital-with-covid/
You can't sue them and we're not telling what's in them - https://twitter.com/SallyMayweather/status/1467249607046582281
Speaking of trust the science - https://twitter.com/DarnelSugarfoo/status/1467535486906339332
These rules make no sense, this time Scotland - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/keep-your-mask-on-you-drunk-scot-shutup-im-vertical-drinking/
Treatment for covid, go home until you're ready to die, then come back - https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/dana-white-listens-joe-rogan
Who do you trust more - https://twitter.com/catturd2/status/1467611365334523912
New York doubling down on policies that don't work - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/watch-live-deblasio-announces-vaccine-mandate-for-private-companies/
More proof this is all political - https://thepostmillennial.com/biden-dines-maskless-at-dc-restaurant?utm_campaign=64497
None of these stupid fucking rules work - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/triple-vaccinated-citizens-should-wear-masks-for-christmas/
Why do the dems bow to the teachers union, here's why - https://thenewamerican.com/teachers-unions-give-1-3-million-to-dems-for-2022-2500-to-gop/
China has missiles in containers - https://www.the-sun.com/news/4214471/china-feared-hiding-missile-trojan-horse-containers/
I did a video about this on June 25th, it's called Project Pelican - https://www.bitchute.com/video/XU2wBt5fP5ao/
You cannot talk bad about immigrants, I mean tell the truth - https://www.opindia.com/2021/11/sweden-lund-university-researcher-faces-prosecution-for-study-post-rapes-committed-by-immigrants/amp/
How does San Franshitsco think this is sustainable - https://twitter.com/rising_serpent/status/1467529448086032391
It's the same restaurant that kicked out the cops - https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/crime/sf-restaurant-faces-backlash-after-asking-police-officers-to-leave-over-e2-80-98the-presence-of-their-weapons-e2-80-99/ar-AARugpw
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1467884505612488710
Topher - The Patriot - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f15HhiHQNpw
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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