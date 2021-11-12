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Yeshua reigns forever, Gates of Hell will not prevail
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24 views • November 12, 2021
Prophetic Poetry, given November the 12th around 6:15am
It speaks about Yeshuas reign
Gates of Hell connected somehow to Bill Gates
How the walk into the Promise land was always connected with conditions
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-11-12a-pdf-download/
Or read along on the website:
https://bindernowski.com/prophetic-poetry-2021-11-12-yeshua-reigns-forever/
If you need footages for your own videos, I have some available exlusively on Pond5 - will give me a povision.
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Alternatively if you are looking for more/other stuff and use the referal, I will get a little bit as well; for that, use the next link: https://www.pond5.com/?ref=Bindernowski
If you feel led to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
It speaks about Yeshuas reign
Gates of Hell connected somehow to Bill Gates
How the walk into the Promise land was always connected with conditions
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-11-12a-pdf-download/
Or read along on the website:
https://bindernowski.com/prophetic-poetry-2021-11-12-yeshua-reigns-forever/
If you need footages for your own videos, I have some available exlusively on Pond5 - will give me a povision.
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Alternatively if you are looking for more/other stuff and use the referal, I will get a little bit as well; for that, use the next link: https://www.pond5.com/?ref=Bindernowski
If you feel led to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
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