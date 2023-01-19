False Positive Drug Tests Exposed 70% FALSE POSITIVE RATE!

Police use these tests to arrest innocent Americans.



I've seen people arrested for donut icing, folic acid tablets, cotton candy, chocolate and just about anything else that you can imagine!

Police "Drug sniffing dogs" are just as bad! 50% of the time these dogs alert, nothing is found. And I believe the percentage is actually higher!

Because Police will train these dogs to alert when the police signal them, because the nosy officer wants to search your vehicle.

Tasers have also been grossly abused and over-used!

Police have proven they cannot be trusted with these tools!

They need to be taken away immediately!

Every LEO in this country should be required by law to carry liability insurance to protect TAXPAYERS against the growing number of civil rights violations cases!

Qualified Immunity needs to be ABOLISHED!

Police need to be held accountable for their actions!

By requiring Police Officers to carry liability insurance to be eligible to work as a LEO

the insurance company can do what Police refuse to do! HOLD THEM ACCOUNTABLE!

You see after a few lawsuits for civil rights violations the insurance company would cancel their policy, leaving them unable to work!

As it is now, even when police are fired for misconduct, they just move one county over! They are allowed to retire and keep their pensions even when gross negligence has been proven!

Police have NO INCENTIVE to act lawfully!

There are no consequences for their actions! EVER!

I-Team: Innocent Georgians Jailed Over False Positives From Drug Field Test Kits

I'll guarantee you that 90% of the people in jail for non-violent #Crimes are WRONGFULLY IMPRISONED! https://youtu.be/P2q-pxBCVNc

Feature: Citing Startling Research on False Positive Drug Tests, Researchers Call for Moratorium on Field Drug Test Kit Testing

https://stopthedrugwar.org/chronicle/2009/mar/06/feature_citing_startling_researc

There are thousands more nightmare stories of lives being ruined!

It's time to END THE DRUG WAR! (The WAR on YOU!)