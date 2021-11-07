© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
UFO Disinfo Agents Part 6 of 6 - Michael Salla, David Wilcock & Edward Snowden
Follow
0
Share
Report
142 views • November 07, 2021
Part 6 of 6. Jozy and Brian start off talking about why we can’t solve the Green issue if we already have free energy and anti-gravity.
2:30 Brian talks about Gary McKinnon in the UK in 2001 – 2002 who hacked into America military computers and discovered a Secret Space Program with star ships.
At 5:00 Brian reads about networks of controlled opposition in the UFO community who support each other.
8:00 Brian outs Michael Salla as a disinfo agent.
12:00 the new age “raising your vibration” and “mass ascension” lines are dubious.
13:00 David Wilcock is controlled opposition disinfo, with some truth.
14:30 Edward Snowden is a controlled opposition folk hero who denies the existence of UFOs.
Brian questions and analyses Joze’s experiences and suggests that she could be an abductee.
Phone in to my live Revolution Radio Show at US #1-603-635-4946 every Tuesday 6-8 pm EST https://revolution.radio/
All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" above and scroll down.
Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/
Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe
Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/
Podcast https://briands4.podbean.com/
Find Brian's sensitive videos on: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe and https://odysee.com/@BrianRuhe:b
http://www.brianruhe.ca
https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353
https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe
https://www.minds.com/BrianRuhe/
https://thulesociety.com/
https://truthandjusticeforgermans.com/
My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome
My books are available at Amazon.
https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=search-alias%3Daps&;field-keywords=a+short+walk+on+an+ancient+path
2:30 Brian talks about Gary McKinnon in the UK in 2001 – 2002 who hacked into America military computers and discovered a Secret Space Program with star ships.
At 5:00 Brian reads about networks of controlled opposition in the UFO community who support each other.
8:00 Brian outs Michael Salla as a disinfo agent.
12:00 the new age “raising your vibration” and “mass ascension” lines are dubious.
13:00 David Wilcock is controlled opposition disinfo, with some truth.
14:30 Edward Snowden is a controlled opposition folk hero who denies the existence of UFOs.
Brian questions and analyses Joze’s experiences and suggests that she could be an abductee.
Phone in to my live Revolution Radio Show at US #1-603-635-4946 every Tuesday 6-8 pm EST https://revolution.radio/
All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" above and scroll down.
Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/
Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe
Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/
Podcast https://briands4.podbean.com/
Find Brian's sensitive videos on: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe and https://odysee.com/@BrianRuhe:b
http://www.brianruhe.ca
https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353
https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe
https://www.minds.com/BrianRuhe/
https://thulesociety.com/
https://truthandjusticeforgermans.com/
My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome
My books are available at Amazon.
https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=search-alias%3Daps&;field-keywords=a+short+walk+on+an+ancient+path
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.