BREAKING: Russia Unleashes Tu-160 Bombers – 36 Missiles Rain Down on Ukraine!
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10006 followers
4
305 views • 15 hours ago

In a shocking escalation after over two years of conflict, Russia has finally unleashed its most powerful aerial weapon—the Tu-160 “White Swan” strategic bomber—against Ukraine. On June 6, 2025, two Tu-160s launched a barrage of 36 Kh-101 long-range cruise missiles in a massive precision strike, signaling a shift in Moscow’s war doctrine. Long held in reserve due to high costs and strategic value, the Tu-160’s sudden appearance raises chilling questions: Why now? Is this Russia’s answer to mounting Western aid and battlefield stalemates? Once reserved for doomsday scenarios, this bomber's deployment isn’t just a tactical strike—it’s a warning shot to Ukraine and NATO alike. The age of Tu-95s may be fading, but the era of Blackjack has just begun.

00:00 Intro

01:39 Why Tu-160 Hasn't Entered Ukrainian Battlefield

03:12 Russia Transitions to the Tu-160

05:37 Tu-160: Now It’s My Turn

Mirrored - Military Gear

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

russiastrategic bombertu-160 bomberswhite swan
