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R.L. Burnside LIVE (1984)
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52 views • March 24, 2021
R.L. Burnside LIVE (1984)
Re: Set List
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01. 00:00 Poor Black Mattie
02. 02:53 Rolling & Tumbling
03. 05:27 Peach Tree Blues
04. 09:29 Skinny Woman
05. 12:12 Going Down South
06. 15:07 I Believe My Time Ain't Long
07. 19:07 Bad Luck And Trouble
08. 23:19 Jumper On The Line
09. 27:17 Ramblin' On My Mind
10. 30:03 Gone So Long
11. 33:03 Long Distance Call
12. 37:26 44 Blues
13. 41:07 See What My Buddy Done
14. 46:57 Poor Boy
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R. L. Burnside (November 23, 1926 – September 1, 2005) was an American blues singer, songwriter and guitarist. He played music for much of his life but received little recognition before the early 1990s. In the latter half of that decade, Burnside recorded and toured with Jon Spencer, garnering crossover appeal and introducing his music to a new fan base in the punk and garage rock scenes.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Re: Set List
----------------------------------------------------
01. 00:00 Poor Black Mattie
02. 02:53 Rolling & Tumbling
03. 05:27 Peach Tree Blues
04. 09:29 Skinny Woman
05. 12:12 Going Down South
06. 15:07 I Believe My Time Ain't Long
07. 19:07 Bad Luck And Trouble
08. 23:19 Jumper On The Line
09. 27:17 Ramblin' On My Mind
10. 30:03 Gone So Long
11. 33:03 Long Distance Call
12. 37:26 44 Blues
13. 41:07 See What My Buddy Done
14. 46:57 Poor Boy
--------------------------------------------------------
R. L. Burnside (November 23, 1926 – September 1, 2005) was an American blues singer, songwriter and guitarist. He played music for much of his life but received little recognition before the early 1990s. In the latter half of that decade, Burnside recorded and toured with Jon Spencer, garnering crossover appeal and introducing his music to a new fan base in the punk and garage rock scenes.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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