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TV docs owned by pharma?
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27 views • August 16, 2020
Del Bigtree, May 1, 2020
Our most trusted TV doctors spoke out on the idea that the lockdown will cost us more than the virus, but in an unprecedented event, they all did a 180 and apologized. Who made them apologize? The HighWire takes a look.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCq6oOuhSx7ESreh6m9LGy6Q/
Our most trusted TV doctors spoke out on the idea that the lockdown will cost us more than the virus, but in an unprecedented event, they all did a 180 and apologized. Who made them apologize? The HighWire takes a look.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCq6oOuhSx7ESreh6m9LGy6Q/
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