Senator Roger Marshall: not only USAID paying for the grant to Eco Health Alliance, but additionally NIH is paying for exactly the same grant to the same scientists working with scientists from China

03/16/2023 Senator Roger Marshall: We found not only was the USAID paying for the grant to Eco Health Alliance, but additionally NIH is paying for exactly the same grant to the same scientists working with scientists from China who were working with the Chinese military. From 2002 to 2020, Eco-Health got $122 million. And then portions of that probably tens of millions of dollars were used at the Wuhan lab

03/16/2023 参议员罗杰·马歇尔：我们发现不仅美国国际开发署（USAID）向生态健康联盟支付了资金，美国国立卫生研究院（NIH）也向同一批科学家重复支付了同样金额的资金。而这些科学家与同中共军方合作的中国科学家一起共事。从2002年到2020年，生态健康联盟从联盟政府获得1亿2200万美元的补助。而其中数千万美元被用到了武汉实验室。



