The New Adventures of Sid Canoe "Returning From Hell" Did he find ETERNAL TORMENT OR SOMETHING ELSE?

THIS BROADCAST was the first one Sid Canoe was ever verbally warned about - gently - during the show. That was due to the subject matter being scary for some, hence the need of the topic.

In 1999 a retired radio guy was asked to volunteer at a high school community radio station and asked by management to do "a show about spiritual stuff." SURE! So "Sid Canoe" was born. The name was taken from his musical act "Zidkenu". So in a public educational faculty with kids and faculty to start the show, Sid also ran the station alone and did the sign off and security. Ultimately our host would be fired when new leftist management teamed up with a vile atheist. They tried hounding him off the air but could find no fault with him so they just fired him. It made the papers...





Thank you for HEARING! Please help Zidkenu save all humanity

Zidkenu Video Site OFFICIAL: https://www.bitchute.com/zidkenu

MORE videos HERE https://www.brighteon.com/channels/zidkenu

"Zidkenu" IS BANNED on Twitter https://twitter.com/OctamanRadio

SHADOWBANNED on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/SidCanoe

BANNED: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQ13C7fGmkjGl6XDBz3ZPFQ

The Now Historic OCTABLOG is of interest to some: http://octaman.blogspot.com

PLUS MORE EDITORIALS on Medium here: https://medium.com/@OctamanRadio

NOTHING FOR SALE. Fair Use Copyright © May use for fair use and educational purposes.

No text or phone number. To contact Sid Canoe, send a detailed request to: [email protected]