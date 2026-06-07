True Education Brings Real Success

Success!





Is it just the lucky who are successful? Or are there things you can do to ensure success, real success?





Does the Bible show how to attain true success? Did the Apostle Peter clearly teach that knowledge plays a role? What about education? Did the Apostle Paul teach that Christians needed to study to show themselves approved?





How are humans different from animal instincts?





Is there a place for college/university education in these end times? What about technical or vocational schooling?





Does God expect His people, His saints, to support the work of the ministry? Is the ministry to teach to help ensure success for the individual members to grow in grace, knowledge, and love?





Are God's most faithful people(the Philadelphian Christians) prophesied to instruct many in these last days? What about being a witness? What about the role of the Holy Spirit? Since the Holy Spirit cannot "bring to your remembrance" things you did not learn, are you not to be learning now?





Will true Christians be kings, priests, and teachers in the millennium? Are true Christians supposed to be diligent and able to teach, give an answer/defense now?





In this video Dr. Thiel explains, from the Word of God, how to attain knowledge, better develop love, and tells of the rewards of obtaining that success.





You can also read the full article related to this video titled “True Education as a Law of Success” at URL https://www.cogwriter.com/news/doctrine/true-education-as-a-law-of-success/