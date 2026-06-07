BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

True Education Brings Real Success
Bible News Prophecy
Bible News Prophecy
82 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
2 views • Today

Success!


Is it just the lucky who are successful? Or are there things you can do to ensure success, real success?


Does the Bible show how to attain true success? Did the Apostle Peter clearly teach that knowledge plays a role? What about education? Did the Apostle Paul teach that Christians needed to study to show themselves approved?


How are humans different from animal instincts?


Is there a place for college/university education in these end times? What about technical or vocational schooling?


Does God expect His people, His saints, to support the work of the ministry? Is the ministry to teach to help ensure success for the individual members to grow in grace, knowledge, and love?


Are God's most faithful people(the Philadelphian Christians) prophesied to instruct many in these last days? What about being a witness? What about the role of the Holy Spirit? Since the Holy Spirit cannot "bring to your remembrance" things you did not learn, are you not to be learning now?


Will true Christians be kings, priests, and teachers in the millennium? Are true Christians supposed to be diligent and able to teach, give an answer/defense now?


 In this video Dr. Thiel explains, from the Word of God, how to attain knowledge, better develop love, and tells of the rewards of obtaining that success.


You can also read the full article related to this video titled “True Education as a Law of Success” at URL https://www.cogwriter.com/news/doctrine/true-education-as-a-law-of-success/

Keywords
successeducationplanning
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Comments
Comments for this video have been disabled.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Kennedy&#8217;s medical records pursuit raises privacy concerns in vaccine research push

Kennedy’s medical records pursuit raises privacy concerns in vaccine research push

Willow Tohi
Censored: The First Amendment under siege

Censored: The First Amendment under siege

Ramon Tomey
Trump Confirms He Called Netanyahu &#8220;F***ing Crazy&#8221; During Dispute Over Lebanon Operations

Trump Confirms He Called Netanyahu “F***ing Crazy” During Dispute Over Lebanon Operations

Garrison Vance
Trump Downplays Iranian Attacks on U.S. Bases in Kuwait and Bahrain, Cites Provocation

Trump Downplays Iranian Attacks on U.S. Bases in Kuwait and Bahrain, Cites Provocation

Garrison Vance
&#8220;Breaking the Chains&#8221; on BrightU: Taking back your data and the truth about Bitcoin

“Breaking the Chains” on BrightU: Taking back your data and the truth about Bitcoin

Jacob Thomas
Study Links Stress, Late-Night Snacking to Gut Health Risks

Study Links Stress, Late-Night Snacking to Gut Health Risks

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy