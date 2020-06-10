The Big Question: Is There A Solution? Introductory Video #1

This video, the first in a series of 7 (approx) introductory video presentations, (11 overall scheduled) provides an overview of the channels purpose and philosophy.



FYI: The run time of this video is wholly coincidental.

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