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The Big Question: Is There A Solution? Introductory Video #1
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4 views • June 10, 2020
This video, the first in a series of 7 (approx) introductory video presentations, (11 overall scheduled) provides an overview of the channels purpose and philosophy.
FYI: The run time of this video is wholly coincidental.
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FYI: The run time of this video is wholly coincidental.
----------------------------------------
Content disclaimer
The views and opinions expressed in the media or comments on this site/channel are those of the speakers, authors etc., and do not necessarily reflect or represent the views and opinions held by the content's publisher.
Due to the social nature of this material, videos and other content may contain copyrighted material by another entity or person. This websites publisher claims no copyright to said content.
The publisher of the content cannot be held accountable for the copyrighted content.
The publisher of this content is a messenger and sharer of the information and strives to verify, but cannot warrant the accuracy of copyrights or completeness of the information on this website.
If you have a complaint about something or believe your content is being used incorrectly, please contact the publisher prior to making a copyright claim.
Any possible infringement was not done on purpose and will be rectified to all parties’ satisfaction
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