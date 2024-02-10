Create New Account
Hidden GMOs--InGREEdients Derived from Corn
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
Published 20 hours ago

Courtesy of CornAllergens.com.  (sorry about the phone being sideways!) Video going over a huge list of foods & substances that could contain genetically-engineered corn.  View the image on page 10 (as of 2/10/24) down at: tinyurl.com/WhatIsRoundup

For a FREE copy of my "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing Game Plan," e-Guide, visit: tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup

If you'd love to have the $$$ to be able to afford to eat ONLY certified organic AND Glyphosate Residue-Free Certified products to safeguard your health, watch:

tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101, print-out: tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow ,

and fill-out: tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching before leaving me a voicemail at my landline # at 1+786.441.2727

To share this channel with others, use: tinyurl.com/GMOguyChannel


For media inquiries, partnership requests, or for advertising, contact Danny “The Glyphosate Guy” Tseng:

Voice: 1+786.441.2727

Text: 305.297.9360 (but rarely turn on)

[email protected]


food allergiesfood sensitivitiesgmo corncorn allergengenetically-modified corn

