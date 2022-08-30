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Excel Construction Group decided to call home and we couldn’t be prouder. We are proud to be a name businesses and families trust for reliable and affordable roofing company in San Antonio, Tx. We have the skills and experience to handle projects of any size and with any roofing material.
https://www.excelcg.com/locations/sanantonio/