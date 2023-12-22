The X-Mas Heretic ~ Titus 3:10

Titus 3:10 A man that is an heretick after the first and second admonition reject;11 Knowing that he that is such is subverted, and sinneth, being condemned of himself.

Scripture is VERY CLEAR about Anyone who Participates or Justifies X-Mas !

We All Need to Do What Almighty God Say's in His Word To Do !!!





https://thefinalwitness.com/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ

https://brandnewtube.com/studio

https://rumble.com/c/c