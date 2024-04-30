Pitiful Animal





Apr 29, 2024





the dog was in even worse condition, very weak and barely eating.

Time was short, I was scared thinking I was too late. He needed to be taken to the vet urgently.

We named him Rico, which meant strong and enduring.

Rico was very thin and weak.

It was very difficult for a doctor to draw blood to test and find an infection

The doctor decided to give him fluids for at least a month.

When his body recovered, they decided what to do with him next.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ytA2jh0gOD4