🤡 Warmonger Hegseth tries to sell Iran war to US Marines

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US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth addressed troops aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer in Singapore, laying out Trump's ultimatum to Iran: agree to give up your nuclear program - or face another round of US strikes.
💬 “It's not me. It's you guys. It's what you're ready to do,” he shouted at US Marines, who stood still with zero emotion.
See that enthusiasm and excitement on their faces? Neither do we
Source @RT
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