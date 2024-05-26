50+ days Factorio play time [part 7]

factorio.com
PLAYLIST: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/325a082b-8574-49b6-8a26-f50bb93dbef3?index=1
RESEARCHES:
-----------
0:04 - Advanced radar stations
1:40 - Nuclear fuel reprocessing
3:42 - Architecture 3
5:56 - Advanced Fluid Handling Tier 3
8:15 - Kovarex enrichment process
15:04 - Large atomic weapons
20:23 - Crystal extraction 2
22:06 - Atomic artillary shells
24:46 - Refined flammables 6
26:38 - Stronger explosives 6
28:14 - Nutrient extraction 2
30:25 - Californium processing
31:50 - Californium weapons
34:21 - Artillery shell shooting speed 1
35:17 - Artillery shell range 1
39:33 - Reverse factory 2
40:51 - Full fission weapons
42:13 - Compact californium weapons
44:08 - Compact fission weapons
46:50 - Refined flammables 7
49:10 - Stronger explosives 7
51:27 - Reverse factory 3
52:27 - Bitercide
54:14 - Tritium processing
57:28 - Dense neutron flux
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.