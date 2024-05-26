Create New Account
50+ days Factorio play time [part 7]
T2
Published Yesterday

factorio.com

PLAYLIST: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/325a082b-8574-49b6-8a26-f50bb93dbef3?index=1

RESEARCHES:

-----------

0:04 - Advanced radar stations

1:40 - Nuclear fuel reprocessing

3:42 - Architecture 3

5:56 - Advanced Fluid Handling Tier 3

8:15 - Kovarex enrichment process

15:04 - Large atomic weapons

20:23 - Crystal extraction 2

22:06 - Atomic artillary shells

24:46 - Refined flammables 6

26:38 - Stronger explosives 6

28:14 - Nutrient extraction 2

30:25 - Californium processing

31:50 - Californium weapons

34:21 - Artillery shell shooting speed 1

35:17 - Artillery shell range 1

39:33 - Reverse factory 2

40:51 - Full fission weapons

42:13 - Compact californium weapons

44:08 - Compact fission weapons

46:50 - Refined flammables 7

49:10 - Stronger explosives 7

51:27 - Reverse factory 3

52:27 - Bitercide

54:14 - Tritium processing

57:28 - Dense neutron flux

foodindustryxandermodsfactorio

