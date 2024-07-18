BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - July 17, 2024
Jotatay2K4
Jotatay2K4
32 followers
9 months ago

Episode 2326 - Why DEI shouldn’t be used by companies and stores? -Was there a remote detonator at the shooting? -Why is CDC send a whole group to Colorado for bird flu? -Are half of cancer deaths related to lifestyle choices? -What supplements can help when coming off nicotine? -Do you think Supreme Court should be able to service for a lifetime or have term limits? -Are gold prices manipulated? -How can short burst of exercise training benefit the body and brain functioning? -Are Insurance companies making money off of you with your agreement? -Does anything happen by accident in politics or is it planned? -Is the AI systems being used against we the people? -Bird flu summit already scheduled for a month before the presidential election.

Keywords
healthcurrent eventsnutritionpoliticsgodjesuskabbalah
