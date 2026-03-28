⚡️"No Kings" largest protests in US History: against the U.S. President Donald Trump across the US today

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⚡️"No Kings" protests against the U.S. President Donald Trump are sweeping across the United States, with more than 3,000 demonstrations reported nationwide over the war on Iran, immigration policies, and rising living costs. With 7 million people taking to the streets, this marks the largest protest movement in U.S. history.