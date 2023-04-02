Create New Account
2023 - Still Safe After All These Years
The Prisoner
Published 21 hours ago |
Luckily all the safety products that have allowed us to feel safe for the last three years are still here, so you never need to feel unsafe again. You'll not only feel safe, but you'll look safe too and impress all those people you don't even like. Unfortunately those jabs didn't really work out so well, but don't worry, they are working on new and improved pharmakeia as we speak.

Mirrored - Apocalypse Watchman by MrE

