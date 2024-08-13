Pediarix: creating AIDS patients

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)
I'll just read from the Pediarix, which we give two-month-olds: formaldehyde, glutaraldehyde, aluminum hydroxide, aluminum phosphate, Lactalbumin Hydrolysate. I can't even read that one. If you can't read it, don't put it in the milk. Polysorbate 80, Neomycin sulfate, Polymyxin B, antibiotics, we wonder why we're developing antibiotic resistance, yeast protein cast serum. Think of any allergies, anyone? Fenton medium containing bovine extract, Vero monkey kidney cells, which contain animal retroviruses, just like HIV in our children. And then we continue for the next 18 years to activate those and hope they catch hold of an immune cell with a long time memory, we are creating AIDS patients.
Dr Judy Mikovits, PhD - 03/31/2017
Event: ACCOUNTABILITY IN MEDICINE AND THE MEDIA https://honestyinmedia.weebly.com
Full presentation at the National Press Club, Washington D.C.: https://youtu.be/Y98A0ajcimI?si=GO5C9uEzZxspyDdq