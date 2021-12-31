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🇨🇳🔒 Hungry Chinese citizens in Xi'an City protested because they wanted to go get food and supplies. Xi'an City has been on a hardcore lockdown for 2 weeks. One Chinese man got angry
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90 views • December 31, 2021
🇨🇳🔒 Hungry Chinese citizens in Xi'an City protested because they wanted to go get food and supplies. Xi'an City has been on a hardcore lockdown for 2 weeks. One Chinese man got angry and asked the police who they work for. They responded they work for the communist party (为共产党干活) then proceeded to brutally arrest him.
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