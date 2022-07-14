House Judiciary Committee Dems Unanimously Block Measure to Increase Child Sex Trafficking Penalties

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House Judiciary Committee Dems Vote Unanimously to Block Measure That Would Have Increased Penalties For Child Sex Traffickers
"It defies all belief, all common sense, that you would say that someone who traffics a child in the sex industry — actually puts a child into that environment, or that child sexually abused — that individual should not have a minimum sentence of 15 years?"
MORE details - see article:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/07/defies-belief-house-judiciary-committee-dems-vote-unanimously-block-measure-increased-penalties-child-sex-traffickers/