If I Were The Devil

I just thought I should post this video remix of a famous radio broadcast made by the legendary Paul Harvey in 1965. It seems extremely prescient to the age that we Americans now live in. It's really amazing to realize how he prophesied what the future spiritual condition of America would be if we continued down the road of Socialism and Atheism that we were then starting to be led. When he made the broadcast, many of his statements were considered outlandish by most folks, for we had not progressed so far down the road of national degredation that such things were very noticable. Yet, we find ourselves today in exactly place that he predicted we would be as a society if we didn't get back on the road that we were on prior to the end of WWII. Let's not forget. We are ultimately in a spiritual war--a war between good and evil. We always have been, and always will be. Unfortunately, at the moment, it seems that evil has finally won that war, but it doesn't have to be that way. We can change things, and we can do that by changing ourselves. That's right. If enough of us, as individuals, stop subscribing to that which is evil, and start supporting that which is good; if enough of us make that important choice, together, we can change, not just America, but the entire world.