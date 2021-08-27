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ELECTION 2020 FORENSIC AUDIT UPDATES, AUGUST 27, 2021
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ELECTION 2020 FORENSIC AUDIT UPDATES, AUGUST 27, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oFQECx4kYaup/
ARIZONA FORENSIC AUDIT UPDATE WITH AZ REPRESENTATIVE MARK FINCHEM, AUGUST 23, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fDza6gBW1Nxe/
"Who’s in charge on the Republican side? Why haven’t impeachment proceedings started?! Where’s the Republican version of Schiff, or Nadler, or anyone who sees this atrocity happening right before our eyes! How about all those Republican Governors too (don’t you feel a sense of responsibility for our country—you do a good job of pretending you do). The DEMs seemed to get the ball rolling very fast against when it came to Trump! If you’re in Congress or a Governor, do something instead of lining your pockets and stuffing more taxes down our throats and jabbing us with dangerous remedies. Americans will not surrender to tyranny and an oligarchy that wants to control every second of our lives. God bless the men and women of our military who have paid the ultimate sacrifice and may God protect those remaining in harm’s way as well as all the American citizens who remain behind enemy lines. Pray for them each and every day!" ~ General Flynn https://t.me/RealGenFlynn/605
Michael Flynn: This is the consequence of the 2020 election https://youtu.be/9r-FzPW0xXw
HELL NO! House Democrats pass legislation that would federalize America’s electoral system, giving President Joe Biden’s Department of Justice (DOJ) significant control over election law https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/08/24/house-democrats-pass-federal-takeover-of-americas-elections/ If citizens need to organize to remove this coup from power, so be it, this is beyond unconstitutional! Enough is enough!
AZ AG: Maricopa County Must Comply with Senate’s Legislative Subpoena or Forfeit State Funds https://www.azag.gov/press-release/ag-brnovich-maricopa-county-must-comply-senates-legislative-subpoena-or-forfeit-state
Arizona: AG Brnovich Tightens The Vice Grip On Maricopa County Supervisors https://uncoverdc.com/2021/08/26/brnovich-tightens-the-vice-grip-on-maricopa-county-supervisors/
How Pro-CCP Communists Are Working to Flip North Carolina https://m.theepochtimes.com/how-pro-ccp-communists-are-working-to-flip-north-carolina_3964830.html
Georgia: GA Voting Laws Succeed in Court https://rumble.com/vlq3n6-ga.-voting-laws-succeed-in-court.html
New Hampshire: Former staff member Karoline Leavitt under President Trump has now just launched her official bid for Congress in NH https://rumble.com/vlq73c-fmr.-trump-staff-member-to-run-for-congress.html
Pennsylvania Senator Doug Mastriano Update August 26, 2021 https://www.bitchute.com/video/qjJHp0iaTsYg/
NASS Conference Shows Scant Support For Forensic Audits https://uncoverdc.com/2021/08/25/nass-conference-shows-scant-support-for-forensic-audits/
Arizona's Wendy Rogers Brings Election Integrity Tour to Ohio https://nationalfile.com/arizonas-wendy-rogers-brings-election-integrity-tour-to-ohio/
Seth Keshel Reports on ALL 50 States https://electionfraud20.org/seth-keshel-reports
The RNC, Weak and Lost Without President Trump, Put Out Hopes and Prayers But Forget None of this Would Have Occurred Without Biden https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/rnc-weak-lost-without-president-trump-put-hopes-prayers-forget-none-occurred-without-biden/
Ashli Babbitt’s Husband Appears on Tucker Carlson to Respond to MSNBC Interview With Her Killer VIDEO https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/watch-ashli-babbitts-husband-appears-tucker-carlson-respond-msnbc-interview-killer/ Babbitt family lawyer identifies #AshliBabbitt's killer as USCP Lieutenant Michael Leroy Byrd
Capitol Hill Officer Who Murdered Ashli Babbitt Tells Lester Holt: “I Was Just Doing My Job,” Ridiculously Claims He “Saved Countless Lives” From his UNARMED Victim VIDEO https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/capitol-hill-officer-murdered-ashli-babbitt-tells-lester-holt-just-job-ridiculously-claims-saved-countless-lives-unarmed-victim-video/
It's not like the FBI to come out & admit that January 6 was not an insurrection: "FBI has found 'scant' evidence that such a scheme occurred in the months leading up to Trump’s rally in Washington D.C." https://www.reuters.com/world/us/exclusive-fbi-finds-scant-evidence-us-capitol-attack-was-coordinated-sources-2021-08-20/ Dinesh D'Souza reveals the ulterior motive for doing just that VIDEO
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oFQECx4kYaup/
ARIZONA FORENSIC AUDIT UPDATE WITH AZ REPRESENTATIVE MARK FINCHEM, AUGUST 23, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fDza6gBW1Nxe/
"Who’s in charge on the Republican side? Why haven’t impeachment proceedings started?! Where’s the Republican version of Schiff, or Nadler, or anyone who sees this atrocity happening right before our eyes! How about all those Republican Governors too (don’t you feel a sense of responsibility for our country—you do a good job of pretending you do). The DEMs seemed to get the ball rolling very fast against when it came to Trump! If you’re in Congress or a Governor, do something instead of lining your pockets and stuffing more taxes down our throats and jabbing us with dangerous remedies. Americans will not surrender to tyranny and an oligarchy that wants to control every second of our lives. God bless the men and women of our military who have paid the ultimate sacrifice and may God protect those remaining in harm’s way as well as all the American citizens who remain behind enemy lines. Pray for them each and every day!" ~ General Flynn https://t.me/RealGenFlynn/605
Michael Flynn: This is the consequence of the 2020 election https://youtu.be/9r-FzPW0xXw
HELL NO! House Democrats pass legislation that would federalize America’s electoral system, giving President Joe Biden’s Department of Justice (DOJ) significant control over election law https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/08/24/house-democrats-pass-federal-takeover-of-americas-elections/ If citizens need to organize to remove this coup from power, so be it, this is beyond unconstitutional! Enough is enough!
AZ AG: Maricopa County Must Comply with Senate’s Legislative Subpoena or Forfeit State Funds https://www.azag.gov/press-release/ag-brnovich-maricopa-county-must-comply-senates-legislative-subpoena-or-forfeit-state
Arizona: AG Brnovich Tightens The Vice Grip On Maricopa County Supervisors https://uncoverdc.com/2021/08/26/brnovich-tightens-the-vice-grip-on-maricopa-county-supervisors/
How Pro-CCP Communists Are Working to Flip North Carolina https://m.theepochtimes.com/how-pro-ccp-communists-are-working-to-flip-north-carolina_3964830.html
Georgia: GA Voting Laws Succeed in Court https://rumble.com/vlq3n6-ga.-voting-laws-succeed-in-court.html
New Hampshire: Former staff member Karoline Leavitt under President Trump has now just launched her official bid for Congress in NH https://rumble.com/vlq73c-fmr.-trump-staff-member-to-run-for-congress.html
Pennsylvania Senator Doug Mastriano Update August 26, 2021 https://www.bitchute.com/video/qjJHp0iaTsYg/
NASS Conference Shows Scant Support For Forensic Audits https://uncoverdc.com/2021/08/25/nass-conference-shows-scant-support-for-forensic-audits/
Arizona's Wendy Rogers Brings Election Integrity Tour to Ohio https://nationalfile.com/arizonas-wendy-rogers-brings-election-integrity-tour-to-ohio/
Seth Keshel Reports on ALL 50 States https://electionfraud20.org/seth-keshel-reports
The RNC, Weak and Lost Without President Trump, Put Out Hopes and Prayers But Forget None of this Would Have Occurred Without Biden https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/rnc-weak-lost-without-president-trump-put-hopes-prayers-forget-none-occurred-without-biden/
Ashli Babbitt’s Husband Appears on Tucker Carlson to Respond to MSNBC Interview With Her Killer VIDEO https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/watch-ashli-babbitts-husband-appears-tucker-carlson-respond-msnbc-interview-killer/ Babbitt family lawyer identifies #AshliBabbitt's killer as USCP Lieutenant Michael Leroy Byrd
Capitol Hill Officer Who Murdered Ashli Babbitt Tells Lester Holt: “I Was Just Doing My Job,” Ridiculously Claims He “Saved Countless Lives” From his UNARMED Victim VIDEO https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/capitol-hill-officer-murdered-ashli-babbitt-tells-lester-holt-just-job-ridiculously-claims-saved-countless-lives-unarmed-victim-video/
It's not like the FBI to come out & admit that January 6 was not an insurrection: "FBI has found 'scant' evidence that such a scheme occurred in the months leading up to Trump’s rally in Washington D.C." https://www.reuters.com/world/us/exclusive-fbi-finds-scant-evidence-us-capitol-attack-was-coordinated-sources-2021-08-20/ Dinesh D'Souza reveals the ulterior motive for doing just that VIDEO
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