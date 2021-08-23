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1995 Warning! Coming Vaccine will use Magnetism to Control People!
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257 views • August 23, 2021
In 1995, Dr. Pierre Gilbert warned of coming mandatory vaccines that could control people. "These vaccines will have liquid crystals that will be hosted in the brain cells (https://t.me/westcoastintel/13633). They will become micro receivers of electromagnetic fields (https://t.me/westcoastintel/13630). Low frequencies will interfere with people's ability to think. They will become like zombies. Don't think of this as a hypothesis, this has already been done - look at Rwanda."
Presumably referencing the 1994 Hutu versus Tutsi genocide (think of the church scene in the 'Kingsman" movie (https://youtu.be/z7-tkkcC6d0)) Between April & July 1994, in just 100 days, members of the Tutsi minority group, as well as some moderate Hutu and Twa, were slaughtered by armed militias. The most widely accepted estimates are around 500,000 to 800,000 Tutsi deaths. Total death toll estimates are as high as 1,100,000.
Other references:
▪️Magneto protein remotely controls brain and behavior (https://www.theguardian.com/science/neurophilosophy/2016/mar/24/magneto-remotely-controls-brain-and-behaviour)
▪️Hydrogel biosensors funded by Darpa and Bill Gates (https://www.defenseone.com/technology/2020/03/military-funded-biosensor-could-be-future-pandemic-detection/163497/)
▪️Rice University nano brain interface (https://t.me/westcoastintel/13693)
Source: West Coast News & Discussion
Source: https://t.me/westcoastintel
Presumably referencing the 1994 Hutu versus Tutsi genocide (think of the church scene in the 'Kingsman" movie (https://youtu.be/z7-tkkcC6d0)) Between April & July 1994, in just 100 days, members of the Tutsi minority group, as well as some moderate Hutu and Twa, were slaughtered by armed militias. The most widely accepted estimates are around 500,000 to 800,000 Tutsi deaths. Total death toll estimates are as high as 1,100,000.
Other references:
▪️Magneto protein remotely controls brain and behavior (https://www.theguardian.com/science/neurophilosophy/2016/mar/24/magneto-remotely-controls-brain-and-behaviour)
▪️Hydrogel biosensors funded by Darpa and Bill Gates (https://www.defenseone.com/technology/2020/03/military-funded-biosensor-could-be-future-pandemic-detection/163497/)
▪️Rice University nano brain interface (https://t.me/westcoastintel/13693)
Source: West Coast News & Discussion
Source: https://t.me/westcoastintel
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