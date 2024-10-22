The Beasts of Daniel & Revelation

The two most prolific end times books in the bible, Daniel and Revelation, have visions of terrible beasts that will persecute God's people throughout time and up until the return of Christ. But do these beasts represent individuals, like an antichrist, or are they symbolic of political and religious powers? Today we will look at both of these books in tandem and see what all of these visions have to tell us about what is soon to come.





00:00 - Introduction & Review

15:45 - Nebuchadnezzar's Dream (Daniel 2)

29:48 - The Four Beasts (Daniel 7)

53:34 - The Ram & The Goat Vision (Daniel 8)

1:03:06 - The Little Horn (Daniel 7 & 8)

1:14:36 - Putting It All Together

1:20:38 - The First Beast (Revelation 13)

1:23:44 - The Second Beast (Revelation 13)

1:30:33 - Mystery Babylon (Revelation 17)

1:44:09 - Final Thoughts

